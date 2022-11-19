Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($2.76) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($4.82) to GBX 250 ($2.94) in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.02).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 218 ($2.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.36. The stock has a market cap of £560.09 million and a PE ratio of -1,090.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 379.80 ($4.46).

Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($227,732.08). In other news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,243.24). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 85,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($227,732.08). Insiders have acquired 115,750 shares of company stock worth $25,338,000 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.