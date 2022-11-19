Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 554.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.95 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

