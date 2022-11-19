Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 9,160.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,710,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $18.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

