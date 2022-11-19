Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $791,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 367,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 305,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 180,330 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.