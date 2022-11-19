Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $54,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY opened at $128.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.