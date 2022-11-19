Cribstone Capital Management LLC Invests $54,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $128.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.