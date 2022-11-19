Cribstone Capital Management LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

