Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,433 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1,273.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200,479 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,635,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GEM stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

