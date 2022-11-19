Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRCT. Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. Cricut has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cricut by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
