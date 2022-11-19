Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRCT. Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. Cricut has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares in the company, valued at $131,086,834.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,103.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares in the company, valued at $131,086,834.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cricut by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

