Critical Contrast: California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Washington Federal $732.73 million 3.05 $236.33 million $3.39 10.10

Analyst Recommendations

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California International Bank, N.A. and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 0 2 0 3.00

Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Washington Federal 32.21% 12.38% 1.16%

Summary

Washington Federal beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

