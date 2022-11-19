Critical Contrast: TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TPG and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG currently has a consensus price target of $34.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TPG and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 56.19% 19.09% 6.83% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPG and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 2.20 $230.90 million $0.08 442.93 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 12.00 $29.00 million N/A N/A

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

TPG beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

