Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 9,492 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28.

On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $180.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $11,822,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

