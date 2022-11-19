Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 9,492 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20.
Crocs Price Performance
NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $180.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $11,822,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.