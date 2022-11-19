CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,843 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.14% of CrowdStrike worth $447,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. 5,404,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $269.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

