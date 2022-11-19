Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:BWA opened at $42.22 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
