Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.