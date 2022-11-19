Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $319.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.87 and its 200 day moving average is $280.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

