Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.