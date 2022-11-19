Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 317,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 250,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

