Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 191.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $70.86 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.