DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $7.50

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $9.15 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRIO. Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
DRIO opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $17.05.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.
