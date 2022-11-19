DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $7.50

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $9.15 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRIO. Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Stock Performance

DRIO opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DarioHealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.