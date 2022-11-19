DARTH (DAH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $754.78 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, DARTH has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One DARTH token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $754.78 million and $77.72 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DARTH Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.23382808 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $80.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

