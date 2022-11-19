DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $33.57 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00118636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00233542 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059187 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,755,602 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

