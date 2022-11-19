DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $39,086.29 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00379308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003185 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

