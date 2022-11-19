DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading 24.2% Lower This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $8,581.06 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

