Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 143,898 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Sherwin-Williams worth $164,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $240.04 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

