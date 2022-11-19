Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,029 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $183,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

