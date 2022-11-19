Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $204,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

