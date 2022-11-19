Deutsche Bank AG Sells 153,044 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 153,044 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of EOG Resources worth $171,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

EOG opened at $141.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

