Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $203.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

