Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 120.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.30 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

