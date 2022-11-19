Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DGII. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Digi International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

