Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.28% of Dollar General worth $154,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 45.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $257.70. 987,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,158. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

