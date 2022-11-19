Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Domino’s Pizza worth $49,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.89. The stock had a trading volume of 791,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,161. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.