Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northcoast Research currently has $460.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $408.38.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $367.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 165.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

