Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

