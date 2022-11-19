Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 245.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.