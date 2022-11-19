Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $77.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67.
