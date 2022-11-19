Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 4,677 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

