Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 28.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 232.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

