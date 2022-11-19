Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $298.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

