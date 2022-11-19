Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

