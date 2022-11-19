Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

