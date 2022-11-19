Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.