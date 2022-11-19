Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 98.2% in the second quarter. Seldon Capital LP now owns 90,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,943 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,079,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of AMD opened at $73.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

