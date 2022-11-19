Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.79 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.