Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Lowered to GBX 950

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRX. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.24) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,170 ($13.75) to GBX 820 ($9.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 737.17 ($8.66).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 619 ($7.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 578.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 666.79. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.49) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($9.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,213.73.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

