Drumz (LON:DRUM) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 1,989,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,946,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Drumz Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

Drumz Company Profile

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

