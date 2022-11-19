EAC (EAC) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. EAC has a total market cap of $155.08 million and approximately $21,258.30 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00378072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.54777194 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $26,566.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

