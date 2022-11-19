Earl Sibley Acquires 24 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Earl Sibley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 634 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £152.16 ($178.80).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Earl Sibley purchased 28 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £152.04 ($178.66).

On Thursday, September 8th, Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($58,311.26).

Vistry Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 634 ($7.45) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,228 ($14.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 646.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 773.68.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.33) to GBX 840 ($9.87) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($14.58) to GBX 710 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.67 ($12.32).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

