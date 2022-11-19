Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Eastern has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

