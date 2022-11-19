Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Trading Down 4.2%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81. 2,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 66,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

